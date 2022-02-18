The Queens Public Library has announced that the Broadway Library, located at 40-20 Broadway in Astoria, will be closed for renovations effective Saturday, March 5.
It is scheduled to be completed and reopened to the public by fall 2023.
Along with new decor, the building will have several new amenities on its lover level, including:
• a new computer center;
• new public restrooms; and
• updated meeting rooms.
During the closure, customers are invited to visit nearby locations for all services
Those include the Long Island City Library, located at 37-44 21 St., the Woodside Library at 54-22 Skillman Ave. or the Steinway Library in Astoria at 21-45 31 St. All three locations are wheelchair accessible and can be reached via mass transit.
Additional information on services, programs and hours of operation at those and other locations of the Queens Public Library can be found online at
