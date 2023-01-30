Following the gruesome killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis, Tenn., police officers, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host a candlelight vigil to grieve and uplift Nichols’ memory with the borough at 6 p.m. tonight, Jan. 30, on the steps of Queens Borough Hall.
“Tyre Nichols was a beloved son," Richards said in a prepared statement. "Tyre Nichols was a devoted father. Tyre Nichols was a dedicated friend, a talented skateboarder and a positive influence on so many in his community. Tyre Nichols should be alive today — instead, he is yet another social media hashtag and the latest name to be carved into the never-ending list of innocent lives lost at the hands of law enforcement.
“This hurt I feel and we all feel as we watch the video of Tyre’s lynching is devastating, but we don’t have to process it alone. Join us at Borough Hall tonight as we honor Tyre Nichols’ life and demand accountability for the officers and the system that stole it.”
The five Memphis police officers who were involved in assaulting Nichols after he was pulled over Jan. 7 have since been fired and charged with murder, among other crimes. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10, while police body camera footage and surveillance video of his fatal beating was released on Jan. 27.
Queens Borough Hall is located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
