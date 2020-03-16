Queens borough president election on hold

The March 24 special election for Queens borough president has been postponed due to the coronavirus, the city announced over the weekend.
“We are canceling the special election for Queens Borough President that was scheduled for March 24th,” Mayor de Blasio told reporters March 15 during an update on the COVID-19 situation, according to a transcript issued by his office. “Details will be provided soon on potential options for holding that election later. And other ways we might be able to approach that election. But we did not have those details yet. But there's been a lot of concern raised about the election day and the, all of the experiences, particularly the poll workers would have to have to make this work. And as we have seen more and more challenges, you know, this is another one is very painful, honestly, in a democratic society, the canceling of an election is such a rarity. It should be avoided at all costs. But in this case with the nature of this crisis, I've come to the decision that it's necessary.”
The race features six candidates: Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, retired Queens Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, Councilman Donovan Richards and businessman Dao Yin.
The election was called after former Borough President Melinda Katz won the race for Queens district attorney. She took her post Jan. 1. Katz’s deputy, Sharon Lee, has been serving as acting borough president since then.
"The decision to suspend an election is extraordinary, but warranted given the urgency and magnitude of the situation," Lee said in a prepared statement after the postponement was announced. "I made a commitment to represent and serve the people and families of Queens to the best of my ability and for as long as necessary, and this commitment still stands. Government must not and will not shut down. Aggressively slowing the tide of the spread of COVID-19 is paramount, and we as public servants must remain calm while moving swiftly but safely with the urgency that this situation requires.
"The Queens Borough President's Office remains open and fully committed to serving the constituents of Queens. We have activated our telework policy to enable our entire staff to operate remotely, and the vast majority of our services and operations will continue remotely Mondays through Fridays during regular business hours."
Lee's office added that "constituents are strongly encouraged to continue contacting the Queens Borough President's Office via info@queensbp.org or 718.286.3000 as an alternative to walk-ins at Queens Borough Hall."
In other city coronavirus news, de Blasio on Sunday also announced that all restaurants and bars in the city will only be able to provide takeout and delivery service as of Tuesday morning. He and Gov. Cuomo separately announced that all city public schools are closed, with Cuomo saying the city had 24 hours to come up with a plan to provide children with meals and day care to allow parents, especially those in the health services, to go to work.
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include statements from acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee and information from her office.
