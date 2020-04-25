By Peter C. Mastrosimone / Editor-in-Chief
The special election for Queens borough president has been canceled.
The June 23 vote was voided by Gov. Cuomo in the latest of his executive orders restricting public activities and operations in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Also nixed was the special election for the 31st District state Assembly seat in Jamaica.
The order came down Friday. It means that Acting Borough President Sharon Lee will continue in that role through the end of the year, if she chooses to, and that the Assembly seat will remain vacant until January.
Both seats will be filled after the Nov. 3 general election, with primaries set for June 23.
The special elections also had been scheduled for June 23, moved there by previous order of the governor from their original date of April 28. That had raised the possibility of multiple votes for the same seats on the same day, but Cuomo’s new order eliminates that.
The candidates who had been running in the special election for borough president are Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, retired Queens Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and businessman Dao Yin.
It was not immediately clear who exactly will appear on the primary ballot for the seat. Several, though not all, are sitting or former elected officials in the Democratic Party.
The borough presidency opened up when Melinda Katz became Queens district attorney in January, having won the seat last year. The 31st Assembly District seat was left vacant when Michele Titus became a judge.
