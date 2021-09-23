Mayor de Blasio on Wednesday officially signed off on the fourth and final stage of the ongoing redesign of Queens Boulevard.
The project, announced in Forest Hills, will include two miles of bike lanes, traffic lane redesign and improvements designed for pedestrian safety between Yellowstone Boulevard and Ascan Avenue.
The mayor, in a statement released by his office, said the work will give new life to the roadway known more than a decade ago as the Boulevard of Death.
“Safety improvements like these make our city more livable for everyone who uses our streets — and they recognize that our responsibility is to make sure a car doesn’t turn into a weapon,” de Blasio said.
Phase 4 includes a pedestrian path along the medians between the service road and the main roadway. Other safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists include new and upgraded crosswalks at intersections and between median malls.
There also will be new stop controls at slip ramp access points to allow for safer pedestrian and bicycle crossings; and elongated left-turn bays for simpler, safer turns and better vehicle processing.
In response to concerns of businesses and residents that the bike lanes have cut off access, the project will also include new truck loading zones and additional hours at existing commercial loading zones will be included in the finished product to improve curbside access.
The mayor’s host on Wednesday, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, welcomed the project’s completion.
“The completion of the Queens Boulevard redesign will dramatically improve safety for all of the pedestrians, motorists and cyclists who use this busy thoroughfare,” Richards said. “The statistics show the first three phases of the redesign have already done a great deal to make Queens Boulevard safer, and the completion of the fourth phase will go a step further to add additional protections.”
DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman was equally pleased.
“It’s so satisfying to see green paint on the protected bike lane and new pedestrian safety improvements along this stretch of Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, after witnessing the great benefits of this project’s previous phases,” Gutman said.
Juan Restrepo, senior organizer at Transportation Alternatives, said the improvements have been tangible.
“The results of this project so far are proof that Vision Zero can be achieved by reclaiming space from cars and physically redesigning streets,” Restrepo said. “Now, New York City must build on this momentum by expediting plans to make dangerous corridors safe across the five boroughs.”
Restrepo said the city now needs to extend the effort into Jamaica from the end of Queens Boulevard.
