The New York Blood Center has sent out a call for donors of all blood types during a declared blood emergency.
Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area. They include:
• NYPD 112th Precinct muster room, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills;
• RXR Realty, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 17, at 37-18 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City;
• St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church, noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at 62-54 60 Place in Ridgewood;
• Darshan Thakuri Society, noon to 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 19, at 75-15 Woodside Ave., in Elmhurst;
• Queens Place mall, 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, in the old Outback Steakhouse building; and
• Kirat Rai Society of America, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the temple located at 75-15 Woodside Ave., in Elmhurst.
