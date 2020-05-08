As the latest federal unemployment figures demonstrate the continuing economic destruction the coronavirus crisis is wreaking upon the United States, Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech offered a message to the New York City Council: Don’t pass any more laws that will make it harder to do business here.
New data released Friday put the unemployment rate at 14.7 percent, with more than 20.5 million jobs lost in April. One year ago, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.
As soon as he was reached Friday, Grech said the news was “just awful.”
Then he warned lawmakers against passing bills such as one on the table that would require companies with at least 100 employees to give frontline workers hazard pay, whether they are hospital employees, grocery store clerks or any number of others still reporting for duty on jobs that are considered essential. The extra pay would total $30 for shifts under four hours, $60 for shifts of four to eight hours and $75 for shifts longer than that. The measure is part of an Essential Workers Bill of Rights introduced late last month.
Grech says the terrible new unemployment data are grounds not to impose such costs on businesses.
“It’s just another reason why some of the current legislation being put forth in City Council on some of these bills regarding hazard duty pay and so on are a huge mistake,” he told the Queens Chronicle. “Sadly, we can say we’ve probably never had unemployment this big, even during the Great Depression, and we need to make sure that our businesses are able to go out there once they’re able to reopen and hire people they want to hire as much as they can and do their business without interruption or interference from government.”
The unemployment rate in Queens, which is compiled by the state and released monthly, has not yet been announced for April. It is scheduled to be reported May 21. But the number of new unemployment claims filed in the borough for the week ending May 2 was 32,610. That compares to 3,109 during the same week last year, for a jump of 949 percent. It did mark a slight reduction from the prior week, the one ending April 25, when first-time claims totaled 37,109.
