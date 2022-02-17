Queens residents were in for a surprise when they opened their most recent Con Edison electric bills: Their amount due — along with countless other New Yorkers’ — increased dramatically over the last month.
The hike has led to statewide outcry from residents, businesses and elected officials alike.
Many saw their electric bills double between December and January. Among those are Whitestone residents Angela and Thomas Casey, who told the Chronicle that their bill increased from $199.54 to $312.85.
“It was quite a shocker,” Angela Casey said. “We looked at it for quite a while and couldn’t believe it.”
Some people had their electric bills increase nearly threefold. Debbie Stark Fried of Whitestone said the bill for her small, one-story house went from $369 to $986. “My kids and I are now freezing because there is no way I can afford another $1,000 next month,” she told the Chronicle.
Even uninhabited homes are seeing electric bills go up — Lynn Ryan said that, though no one is living in her parents’ North Queens home, nor are any appliances plugged in, the bill was $466.26 for January.
Residents are not alone. According to Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech, Queens businesses are feeling the weight of higher electric bills, too. However, he said that was no surprise.
“There was no immediate plan in place to deal with current and anticipated surging demand when former Governor Cuomo pulled Indian Point out of the electricity generating business,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “That reliable carbon neutral facility generated 25 percent of New York City’s electricity needs.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach) did not rule out the April 2021 closure of Indian Point Energy Center as part of the problem, either. “I think that a lot of it has to do with the fact that we have less and less options for energy,” she told the Chronicle. “I think that probably, that was closed prematurely.”
Con Ed attributes the price increase to “the supply cost of energy, and particularly the increased cost of natural gas.”
“Energy prices are volatile and can be affected by factors such as weather, demand and economic trends,” a Con Ed spokesperson wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “Con Edison buys energy on the wholesale market and provides it to customers at the same price we paid, without making a profit on the commodity. The best way for customers to manage their bills is to manage their usage.”
While that explanation has been broadcast widely, it seems that few are satisfied with it. Ariola addressed that specifically in her letter to the Public Service Commission, writing, “Con Edison’s response regarding the increase, siting rising energy costs, investments and global tensions as their reason for the rate hike is a blame game where the customer is the loser.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), too, was less than pleased with the price hike; in a letter he wrote to Con Ed President and CEO Timothy Cawley directly, he called on the company to put the brakes on rate increases and propose a plan for price reductions.
Several state legislators, including state Sens. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), have called for an investigation into the matter.
“The question is, who are they contracting with? Is their contract valid, is it a good credible contract? Is there a cheaper alternative? That’s the oversight we’ll look for,” Addabbo told the Chronicle. “We’re logical, rational people; we understand cost of living goes up, we understand that. But if all you do you go to sleep one day and wake up the next day and something triples ... It’s not like we’re going to revert back to rubbing two sticks together and creating a flame for heat or light.”
Equally frustrated with Con Ed is Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), who serves on the Assembly’s Energy Committee and has been an advocate for clean energy.
“Working class families have been hit over the head enough during this crisis,” Anderson said, referring to the pandemic. Though he acknowledged that the state has provided financial relief to those in need during the pandemic, Anderson alluded to the need for a more long-term solution. “We continue to go down this energy rabbit hole, and not actually be providing, one, clean and affordable energy, but two, constantly going up on rates where people are looking for more stability in their lives after two years and a half-plus of a pandemic that has taken that stability away.”
Anderson emphasized the need for public power — specifically, renewable power — by noting A01466A/S06453, two mirroring pieces of legislation in committee that would require the New York Power Authority to provide customers solely with forms of energy and power that are renewable.
But in the meantime, it seems that some Queens residents have already taken up the mantle themselves. Last month’s staggering electric rates have caused more homeowners to invest in solar panels. Luigi Basile, who installs solar panels for Solar Pro Roofing in Howard Beach, told the Chronicle that 15 to 20 customers contacted him about switching to solar power after receiving their Con Ed bills last month.
On Feb. 11, Gov. Hochul called on Con Ed to review its billing practices, and had the Public Service Commission send a letter to the company to that effect. As PSC Chair Rory Christian explains in his letter to Cawley, the high costs can be explained in part by the company’s billing model. Since Con Ed’s billing system relies largely on estimated supply costs, when the actual electric market prices are drastically different from those estimates — which could occur, for instance, when a given month’s weather is out of the ordinary — customers are left with higher bills. That, Christian writes, is precisely what happened last month, and is still unfolding this month.
“Department Staff estimates that approximately 70 percent of the increase in supply rates between December and January was attributable to Con Edison’s forecasting hedge values being underestimated,” he continues. Christian therefore recommends that the company amend its billing practices going forward.
As for customers’ sticker shock, Christian explains that, although Con Ed told customers that they could expect higher gas prices this winter, they were not as clear that those would, in turn, cause higher electric rates. That, he contends, illustrates that the state relies too heavily on fossil fuels.
Christian encourages Con Ed to continue offering deferred payment agreements. Hochul’s statement on the matter refers New Yorkers to various utility assistance programs; more information on those can be found at dps.ny.gov/winter.
Whether Con Ed will adjust its billing system going forward is an open question, but prices may not go down for some time. Con Ed is proposing even higher rates starting in January 2023 — an 11.8 percent increase in electric rates. That, Con Ed says, is in pursuit of cleaner energy and more reliable services.
Asked for his thoughts on that compromise, Addabbo told the Chronicle, “With the Con Ed [rate increase], it’s a cleaner service, it’s a more reliable service, that when we have a strong wind, we don’t get a blackout or brownout — that’s what people expect. They’re going to pay more, they expect more, and rightfully so.”
At the same time, Addabbo suggested that having a rate increase next year would be poor timing.
“If that rate increase is on the heels of what just happened, that’s a one-two punch to the gut of the people and the businesses,” he said.
UPDATE: This article was edited to include mention of a letter from Councilman Bob Holden.
(1) comment
It doesn't appear that LIPA / PSEG-Long Island rates have gone up in a simillar fashion even though they, too, have to buy power. Did they have the foresight / common sense to purchase power futures?
