QPL suspending programs amid coronavirus fears

The Queens Public Library is suspending all programs, events, classes, community room requests and workshops from March 13 through at least the end of the month, QPL announced Thursday.
The step is being taken to limit the number of public gatherings throughout libraries to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. The Brooklyn and New York public libraries are doing the same.
“If you prefer not to visit our locations in person at this challenging time, you can reach one of our librarians over the phone or online through Ask-a-Librarian service,” the statement said.
QPL did advise residents who do visit to consider limiting contact with others by avoiding handshakes, using check-out machines and giving ample space in computer and seating areas.
