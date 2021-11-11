The Queens Public Library still isn’t giving up in its quest to set up shop again in Court Square.
The branch closed in February 2020 after its longtime lease in the former Citigroup Tower — at the tenant-friendly cost of $1 per year — at 25-01 Jackson Ave. expired under a new owner.
Even the closing last year came only after a nearly year-long extension was granted by Citigroup prior to the sale.
“We continue to work with an engineering firm to assess the space at 5Pointz and develop a schematic design for a potential new library,” a QPL spokeswoman told the Chronicle in an email. “While no deal is finalized, it represents our desire to move as quickly as possible towards building a new library for the Court Square community. We look forward to sharing more information as it becomes available.”
The branch had become popular for its various programs, central location in downtown Long Island City and its access to and from a number of subway lines.
— Michael Gannon
