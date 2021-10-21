The Kingsland Homestead’s newly renovated porch was dedicated Oct. 17 to the late Joseph Brostek, who had served as a longtime trustee and leader for the Queens Historical Society since 2014.
Brostek passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 87.
Brostek’s family and friends gathered at the historical society’s Flushing headquarters to dedicate the porch in his honor. Because he was such an active and dedicated community member, plenty of friends showed up to pay tribute to his memory.
A plaque honoring Brostek will be permanently installed on the porch in the coming weeks. When unveiled, it will include a quote from Theodore Roosevelt: “The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future,” to reflect Brostek’s insatiable hunger for history and knowledge.
During his final decade of life, Brostek was deeply committed to his neighborhood. He served as an executive committee member and the communications chair of the Broadway-Flushing Homeowners Association, joined the Queens College Retirees Association as an executive committeeman and membership chairman, as well as a community council member of the NYPD’s 109th Precinct.
He was also deeply involved in the St. Andrew Avellino parish, serving as a pastoral council member, parish communications chair, editor of the monthly Andrean bulletin, vice president of the Friendship Club and parish historian, as which he wrote the 100-year history of the church.
