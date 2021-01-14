To ensure that Queens College undergraduate students can continue their studies during an unprecedented and difficult time, donors and supporters have allocated $3 million to provide need-based scholarships, student food pantry items and tech internships.
Largely allocated by the Queens College Foundation Board of Trustees, the funding will keep students, who might not otherwise be able to continue with their studies, in the classroom.
“This most timely action will allow our dedicated undergraduate students to pursue their higher education, advance toward graduation, and fully participate in the economic recovery of our city and state,” said President Frank Wu. “The Foundation, which comprises loyal alumni and friends of the college, is providing enormous and tangible assistance and encouragement to our current undergraduates.”
The college also created a Critical Needs Fund in April to provide technology supplies, shelter and food for the school’s most vulnerable students. To make a donation, visit qccommunity.qc.cuny.edu/CriticalNeedsFund.
