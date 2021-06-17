The NYPD’s 104th Precinct has been on a roll when it comes to cracking down on noisy, portable speakers, as a driver in Maspeth learned in the early morning hours on Sunday.
“After receiving complaints of LOUD music at all hours of the night on Maspeth Ave, we followed up,” the precinct posted on its Twitter page. The enforcement netted two arrests, summonses and some large speakers.
“Responding to communities quality of life complaints ... policing 101,” retweeted NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “To anyone blasting music in the middle of the night ... respect your neighbors or lose it.”
