Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) will host meetings on public safety and the importance of preparing and securing important personal documents on March 23 and 24, respectively.
The town hall meeting on public safety and quality-of-life issues, held in coordination with the NYPD, is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Maspeth High School, located at 54-40 74 St. in Elmhurst.
On Friday, March 24, Holden will host “Planning for Your Future,” a presentation by attorney Peter Kempner, director of the senior law project with the group Volunteers of Legal Service.
Kempner will discuss how people can plan ahead with documents needed to prepare for life emergencies, such as wills, powers of attorney and healthcare proxies. The talk will include why such documents are needed and how people can complete them.
It will take place at Holden’s district office at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth.
Information on both meetings can be obtained by calling the district office at (718) 366-3900.
