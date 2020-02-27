PS 174 in Rego Park will be expanded by 432 seats, Mayor de Blasio announced during a town hall in Forest Hills last Wednesday.
“Without any unforeseen site conditions or other hurdles, we anticipate opening the addition in September 2024,” said School Construction Authority spokesman Kevin Ortiz, in an email.
Two classroom trailers will be demolished later this year to make space for the addition for the school at 65-10 Dieterle Crescent, which includes students from prekindergarten to fifth grade.
The addition will provide classrooms, specialty spaces and a new kitchen and cafeteria, Ortiz said.
Other area grade schools will be receiving more seats in the next few years.
PS 196 will get 250 more seats, beginning in September 2021. The school at 71-25 113 St. in Forest Hills includes students from prekindergarten to fifth grade.
PS 206 will receive 392 more seats, beginning in September 2022. The school at 61-21 97 Place in Rego Park also includes students from prekindergarten to fifth grade.
The additions to the three schools will mean more than 1,000 new seats for district classrooms.
“And we’ll keep going after that, if we need to,” de Blasio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.