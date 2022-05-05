Hundreds of Queens teenagers were able to find the perfect dress or suit for spring prom season last Saturday at William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria thanks to a monthlong donation drive organized by the eight police precincts in the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North command.
Nearly 2,000 dresses and suits were donated by members of the public, along with shirts, formal shoes, belts and additional accessories.
