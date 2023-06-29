The LeFrak City Library in Corona suffered devastating flood damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. But a Queens Library spokesperson last week said a new permanent site could be on the horizon.
“While we have been working with the landlord to remediate and renovate the space since that time, underlying infrastructure issues remain that make the space vulnerable to continued water penetration and not a viable or sustainable library location,” the spokesperson said in an email last week. “For example, heavy rainfall in April resulted in several inches of water flooding the branch despite intensive flood prevention work that had been done.”
But the library said a property has been located nearby at 95-15 Horace Harding Ave. just off Junction Boulevard.
“Once we have finalized the lease and begun work with the landlord on design, we will be able to provide an estimate regarding timeline,” the statement said.
Until then, mobile library service will continue Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Michael Gannon
