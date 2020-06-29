A march to support New York’s besieged Police Department ended with an angry confrontation Sunday night between pro-cop demonstrators and a group of Black Lives Matter activists.
The march, which ended at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village, looked like a repeat of a similar, peaceful walk earlier in the week — a display of solidarity with cops who have been the target of mass demonstrations in New York and around the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer May 25 in Minneapolis.
But as the approximately 60 marchers entered the park after a mile-and-a-half walk through the neighborhood, they were met by about 20 counterprotesters. The counterprotesters carried signs called for the defunding of the Police Department and accusing the NYPD of protecting “bad cops” on the force.
Heated words were exchanged and the two groups flipped middle fingers at each other, but there was no physical altercation.
Police who had been accompanying the march in order to control traffic and keep the walk orderly quickly rushed from the edges of the park when they saw the confrontation shaping up.
The cops stationed themselves between the groups, working to calm the potentially serious situation.
The two groups exchanged chants. “Black lives matter” drew a response of “All lives matter” from the pro-cop marchers.
The marchers were decidedly anti-mayor — “Where’s de Blasio?” they shouted at the counterdemonstrators — and pro-President Trump.
At one point, young demonstrators in red Make America Great Again caps chanted “Four more years,” holding four fingers aloft.
No arrests were made.
The weather soon broke up the confrontation. A sudden, heavy downpour sent both groups scurrying out of the park after about 15 minutes.
The Sunday night march was the second at Juniper Park in a week. A group of about 500 people walked through Middle Village last Monday in support of the NYPD without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.