Frank Principe Park in Maspeth got some TLC last weekend courtesy of Friends of Frank Principe Park, the Partnership for Parks and the office of Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi.
With supplies provided by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, volunteers repainted 27 benches and cleared refuse from the park’s main walkways.
Renovations at the park have been the subject of much discussion among civic leaders and elected officials in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.