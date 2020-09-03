The former CEO of the defunct Melrose Credit Union could go to trial this month on bribery charges in federal court in Manhattan.
Alan Kaufman, whose family founded the credit union back in 1922, is facing bribery charges along with Tony Georgiton, whose company had a large fleet of taxis.
Melrose, which was located on Queens Boulevard in Briarwood, had a vast majority of its loan portfolio in taxi medallions, and took a beating with the rise of app-based ride share companies.
The Chronicle reported in 2019 that Kaufman was accused of accepting a rent-free house and financing for his personal residence from Georgiton in return for allegedly approving millions of dollars in loans to Georgiton’s companies.
Crain’s New York Business reported this week that Kaufman’s attorney, Nelson Boxer, has filed motions to suppress some evidence or statements from being introduced as being prejudicial.
In a 28-page motion obtained by the Chronicle, Boxer objects to the introduction of “uncharged conduct” to a potential jury, including investigations both within Melrose and by the National Credit Union Administration.
The findings alleged that Kaufman attempted to get deferred compensation from the MCU; paid for meals and trips for vendors who also were MCU members; and signed checks on Georgiton’s behalf.
“The uncharged acts do not pertain to, or even form the background of, the criminal bribery charges alleged in the indictment ... nor do they evidence a common scheme or plan or intent by Mr. Kaufman to be bribed by Mr. Georgiton ...” the motion argues.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Kaufman was removed by the MCU in 2016. In 2017 Melrose was taken into conservatorship by the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Teachers Federal Credit Union obtained Melrose and its accounts in August 2018.
