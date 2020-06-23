Early and unofficial returns suggested there could be some upsets in the making as several incumbent Democrats in Queens were either trailing or being pushed hard by challengers.
Once the scanners at all polling places are recorded the process of tabulating mail-in votes will have to begin, meaning some races might not be decided for days.
The Chronicle will be updating information as it becomes available.
As of 10:30 Tuesday evening, in preliminary results obtained from the website of the city’s Board of Elections, City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) led former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley by more than 8,400 votes in the race for the Democratic nomination for Queens Borough President with 71.4 percent of the scanners reported. Richards had 37.67 percent of the vote in a five-person race while Crowley had 28 percent.
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) was distant third with 15.7 percent of the vote, followed by Anthony Miranda (14.05) and Dao Yin (0.19 percent).
In the most-watched Congressional primary, U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes (D-Bronx, Queens) had a lead of more than 14,000 votes over her closest challenger, former television reporter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, with just over 70 percent of the scanners reported in the 14th Congressional District. Ocasio-Cortez had 72.66 percent of the vote wit Caruso-Cabrera leading a field of three challengers with 19.76 percent.
Incumbents possibly in trouble included Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), in the 38th Assembly District, who was trailing challenger Jenifer Rajkumar, 1,550 to 694 with 68 percent of the machines checked. Miller was only slightly ahead of a second challenger, Joseph De Jesus, who had tallied 680 votes.
In the 36th AD, challenger Zohran Kwame Mamdani led incumbent Aravella Simotas 3,962 to 3,361 with 76 percent of the machines recorded.
In the 34th Assembly District, Assemblyman Michael DenDekker (D-East Elmhurst) was trailing Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, 1,691 to 928 in a five person race with 64.44 percent of the scanners tabulated.
In the 31st AD, Khaleel Anderson, with 1,685 votes led party-endorsed Richard David 1,685 to 1,048 in a six-candidate field to fill the vacancy left in January when Michele Titus was sworn in as a judge. The totals were with 64.81 percent of the machines counted.
In other congressional primaries, U.S. Rep, Grace Meng (D-Flushing) appeared to be comfortably ahead of challengers Melquiades Gagarin and Sandra Choi in the 6th CD with 61.15 percent of the vote with more than 74 percent of the machines recorded.
In the 7th CD, Rep, Nydia Velazquez (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), with 78.48 percent of the vote, appeared to be coasting against Paperboy Love Prince with 74.44 percent of the scanners recorded.
In the 12th CD, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (13,249) held a narrow lead of only 699 votes over Suraj Patel (12,550) in a four-candidate field with 81.46 percent of the machine results counted. Lauren Ashcraft (4,203) and Peter Harrison (1,565) might have roles as spoilers if the race remains close going through the paper ballots.
In the 3rd CD, incumbent Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) led Melanie D’Arrigo 2,855 to 1,613 with 133 of 636 district reporting in. Michael Weinstock had 544 votes.
In the 5th District, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) was crushing challenger Shaniyat Chowdhury, 27,110 to 6,950 with 434 of 492 districts reporting.
The Chronicle took numbers on the 3rd and 5th CDs from the State Board of Elections website.
Incumbents appeared comfortably ahead heading into the paper ballots in the remaining Queens races.
In the State Senate, Deputy Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) was outpolling Ignazio Terranova, 11,579 to 4,009 in the 12th SD with 73 percent of the machine vote counted.
In the 13th SD, Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) had 84,49 percent of the vote against Diana Sanchez with 68.93 percent of the machines counted.
In the 24th State Assembly District, Rep. David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) had just over 50 percent of the vote with 76.71 percent of the machines counted. But the remaining votes were split almost evenly between challengers Mahfuzul Islam (24.60 percent) and Albert Baldeo (24.53 percent).
Rep. Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) was leading Hiram Monserrate 2,325 to 1.205 with 68.89 percent of the machines recorded in the 24th AD.
Rep. Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) appeared to be well on his way to a second straight drubbing of challenger Oster Bryan, garnering more than 87 percent of the vote with 96 percent of the scanners recorded.
Rep. Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City), with 3,547 votes, was ahead of challengers Mary Jobaida (2,201) and Danielle Brecker (945) with 72 percent of the machines recorded.
Rep. Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) had 84 percent of the vote against Ramon Ramirez with 63.16 percent of the machines counted in the 39th AD.
In the 40th District, Rep, Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was up on Steven Lee 1,680 to 722 with 81.25 percent of the machines recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.