Prayers, relief aid for people of Ukraine

As the invasion of Ukraine nears a week in duration, churches are becoming the center of activity for both those who have emigrated to the United States and their descendants.
Holy Cross Ukrainian Church in Astoria is offering prayers for peace and the safety of those in Ukraine, as is St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ozone Park.
People answering the phones at both churches on Monday referred the Chronicle to St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church at 30 E. Seventh Street in Manhattan in a neighborhood just north of the Bowery named Ukranian Village. St. George is having daily services at 3 and 6 p.m.
Those interested in donating to relief efforts have numerous options. The receiving organizations are providing food, supplies and the like.
Holy Cross, on its website, said it is collecting donations. People can write checks to the Ukranian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia at 810 North Franklin St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Donors are asked to write “Humanitarian Aid Fund for Ukraine” on the check.
People can also donate by going to the archdiocese’s website at ukrarcheparchy.us and click on “Donate” through Paypal by selecting “War Victims and Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine.”
Queens Jewish Links, an online publication, said in an email that The Chesed Fund is collecting donations to evacuate those who can flee and to help those who cannot at thechesedfund.com.
Save the Children is accepting donations for Ukraine relief on its website at savethechildren.org. Americares has information on a relief effort at americares.org. The Salvation Army World Office can be reached at sawso.org.
There also are Ukrainian-based organizations whose information was provided to the Chronicle by the community.
The link savelife.in.ua connects to a non-governmental organization that arranges life-saving equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.
The Ukrainian Women’s Veteran Movement can be reached at uwvm.org.
Peace Insight, an NGO that helps internal refugees can be found at peaceinsight.org.
Those looking specifically to aid traumatized children can donate online at voices.org.
Razom, a foundation that assists health care and education in eastern Ukraine, can be reached at razomforukraine.org.
