A statue of Mary the Blessed Mother that has long stood at St. Adalbert Roman Catholic Parish in Elmhurst has been restored after being broken in two by one or more vandals on or about May 27.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 110th Precinct, said the station’s community affairs officers, one with knowledge of and an acquaintance with the masonry crafts, helped St. Adalbert restore the statue to its place on the parish grounds.
The case remains under investigation. Councilman Bob Holden, who was an alter boy at St. Adalbert and got married there, is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
— Michael Gannon
