The group seeking to run power lines linking Astoria to hydroelectric energy from Montreal has adjusted its public input process because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Transmission Developers Inc. is seeking to modify state permits for the creation of the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a 330-mile project to carry electricity produced by HydroQuebec.
“While the Champlain Hudson Power Express progresses, the pandemic has limited the project’s ability to hold in-person meetings and interact directly with stakeholders as it has over the many years of development,”the company said in an email. “In order to continue our outreach both today and into the future, we have launched our new website ... chpexpress.com. ... This website will provide the most up-to-date information on the project. Its design makes it easy for the user to access information and allows everyone to stay up to date.” The company said in-person meetings will take place again as soon as is practical.
Construction is slated to begin next year and completed in 2025.
