Builders in Forest Hills poured concrete last week as work continued on the foundation for a new 166-unit apartment building at the former site of a Key Food and other businesses at 69-65 Yellowstone Blvd.
The building, being erected by Slate Property Group and Grobman-Gross Properties, is slated to open in 2023 with 50,000 square feet of retail space and 186 parking spots. Key Food closed in 2018.
