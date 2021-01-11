Smoke up — responsibly.
Gov. Cuomo last Wednesday announced a proposal to legalize and create a comprehensive system to oversee and regulate cannabis in New York as part of the 2021 State of the State.
An Office of Cannabis Management would be created to oversee the new adult-use program, as well as the state’s existing medical and cannabinoid hemp programs.
Cuomo also touted “an equitable structure for the adult-use market” by offering licensing opportunities and assistance to entrepreneurs in communities of color.
“Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition,” he said.
The proposal would limit the sale of cannabis products to people ages 21 and over and establishing regulation of packaging, labeling, advertising and testing of all cannabis products.
The legalization is expected to generate more than $300 million in tax revenue, according to the governor.
It’s the third year Cuomo has announced a proposal to legalize the drug though it never made it through the Legislature.
In 2019, he signed legislation to decriminalize the penalties for unlawful possession of marijuana.
Melissa Moore, New York State Director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said the state has the opportunity to lead the country on cannabis legislation with a progressive legalization program.
“2021 is the right time for marijuana justice in New York,” she said in a statement, adding it “can be an economic engine driving wealth and equity in marginalized communities and providing space for alternative economic systems.”
Although I know that pot comes in various forms, including edibles, I am wondering if scientists have done any Covid-19 studies to see of being in the vicinity a smoker ( whether it be tobacco or pot), increases the ease of virus transmission via smoke particles. Of course having your mask off while you’re smoking in the vicinity of others makes virus transmission more likely if you are infected, But perhaps the combination of smoke particles and virus particles make it even worse? Since there still are many smokers out there in the midst of this awful pandemic, it would be prudent to check this out further. Not to mention the fact that smokers , whether pot or tobacco, tend to inhale more deeply than others, and in turn subject themselves to being more susceptible to virus particles that may be in the air. So it may be a two way street that fosters greate rvirus transmission. Just asking….
