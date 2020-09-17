An Astoria man who may be emotionally disturbed was hospitalized and charged with reckless endangerment Tuesday after a fire and the subsequent discovery of suspicious materials at his apartment, according to multiple media reports.
The fire broke out in the afternoon on 19th Street by Astoria Park, the reports said. After it was extinguished, the landlord and a neighbor found the questionable items, which sources told the New York Post include ammonium nitrate and wicks that could be used as fuses.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said no device was found, but the concern is what the individual chemicals that were present could be combined to make, the Post said. ABC News reported that the man, 37, was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.