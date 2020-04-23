As people look for a reason to smile, Jennifer Marino-Bonventre’s sidewalk art is providing a lift.
“I’ve drawn my whole life and now it’s becoming something that is making people happy,” the mother of two said. “It’s kind of cool.”
The Maspeth resident has been drawing children’s movie characters with chalk on 71st Street and Caldwell Avenue.
It’s not only children taking something away from it. Marino-Bonventre said an older woman saw her drawing of Forky, a character in “Toy Story 4,” with his quote “Everything’s gonna be OK.”
The woman looked at Marino-Bonventre and asked “Do you promise?”
Marino-Bonventre was stunned.
“I can’t believe she’s asking me this because I’m just quoting Disney characters,” she said. “A spork said this.”
But she told the woman, yes, everything will be OK and the woman became teary-eyed and thanked her for drawing.
When residents were told to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, she was drawing Winnie the Pooh on the sidewalk with her son, Anthony, and a couple of kids said they liked it.
“It kind of became a thing because people keep commenting and they keep coming here,” the teacher at PS/IS 119 in Glendale said.
She’s drawn Mike from “Monsters, Inc.” saying, “You and I are a team.” There’s Thumper and Flower from “Bambi,” with the message “Good friends make the good times better and the hard times easier.” And there was Chicken Little with the message “The sky is not falling.”
Each drawing takes about 20 minutes. She said last Wednesday there were 10 families that stopped by to look.
“People don’t, obviously, gather because they can’t get close to me but while I’m drawing sometimes someone will pass by so I get up and sit on my steps,” she said.
Denise Hines, Marino-Bonventre’s neighbor, said it was “great” that a lot of people were coming by to see the art and that someone even left chalk in case she would be running low.
“They’re just enjoying it,” Hines said. “As long as they stay 6 feet away from our house, we’re fine with it. But it really is a beautiful thing to see.”
Marino-Bonventre said people have been telling her that she should keep drawing after the coronavirus crisis ends.
“People are getting excited by it so I have to continue,” she said.
