More than $9,300 has been raised for Vic Kun, the owner of Continental Photo and Video in Forest Hills, who suffered a massive stroke after undergoing a heart procedure in late July.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love,” said Kun’s wife, Sofia Monge.
Kun, who is at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, can only move his eyes. He is allowed one visitor a week because of coronavirus regulations. Friends and family have been making visits, with Monge going twice a week.
Michael Perlman, chairman of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council, and a customer of the business, began a Facebook fundraiser to help Monge with medical bills.
“Vic has always been very kind, friendly, creative and dedicated to our community,” Perlman said. “I also admire his sense of humor. He is a people’s person with a big heart for the community.”
When Perlman learned of Kun’s condition, he wanted to help out. He’s encouraged by the amount of money raised since the fundraiser started last Friday, with 160 people donating as of Wednesday morning.
“This is community at its finest,” Perlman said. “I am most grateful for our local residents’ contributions and I pray daily that there will be funds to further support Vic Kun’s recovery.”
Monge and Kun met 30 years ago when she was a customer in his store. Their first date was at the Irish Cottage.
“He was so funny,” Monge said. “He had me rolling on the floor.”
Kun bought his first camera from Continental Photo when he was 9 and later took over the business.
The business has moved around the area over the years, now at 70-50 Austin St. after years at the mini mall at 5 Continental Ave. Kun and Monge sold picture frames, printed photos and transferred VHS tapes among other services, though it closed the shop after Kun’s health emergency.
Monge is looking for someone to come in and buy the store, saying she would rather see somebody take it over as opposed to leaving it empty.
Doctors told Monge getting past the first three to four months are critical. On Tuesday, Kun was opening and closing his eyelids more often and he was able to breathe without a ventilator.
“We’re hoping for a miracle,” Monge said.
To donate, visit bit.ly/31b36YX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.