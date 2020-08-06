Det. Thomas Bell was applauded as he had his ceremonial retirement walkout of the 104th Precinct last Friday.
He spent 21 years on the force, including 20 at the Ridgewood-based command.
“I loved the camaraderie with the officers,” Bell told the Chronicle Monday. “I especially loved the community. The community was great.”
Bell, who served in the Navy and was in the 47th and 108th precincts prior to the 104th, was a familiar face at the annual Night Out Against Crime and civic meetings.
“I loved anything where we brought everybody together,” he said.
The detective was a constant as the precinct saw commanding officers come and go over the last two decades.
“It was my job to make sure those guys got the lay of the land when they came in. I’ve been through quite a few of them,” Bell said in a phone interview.
Many of his former commanding officers and partners on the force came to the precinct for Bell’s retirement party.
He said the people and the camaraderie is what he’ll miss most. “It’s going to be difficult not seeing those guys and sitting there, just talking about what took place and what we’re doing for the weekend,” Bell said. “I have their numbers but it’s not the same as seeing them every day.”
Bell noted that some officers change their phone numbers when they retire to “leave that life behind.” He isn’t changing his.
“I don’t feel I should run away from the relationships that I have, that I’ve made over the years,” Bell said.
One major change on the job in two decades was the rapid growth of technology and surveillance.
“If you’re thinking about becoming a criminal you probably want to change and pick another profession because it’s not if you get caught, it’s just a matter of when,” Bell said.
Bell was honored as the 104th Precinct Community Council’s Cop of the Year for 2016. The precinct encompasses Middle Village, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Glendale.
The departing detective, who is married with one son and two stepdaughters, said he will take time to see what his next move is.
He also had a message for the officers as they work in trying times.
“You guys have got to stay in there, stay on mission and things will turn around as long as we keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Bell said, adding. “Situations taking place in other parts of the country have affected what we’ve been trying to build here in the city ... some people in the city forgot what we’ve been through to get to this point.”
He hopes young officers will stay on the force and remember to be there for the community, noting “99.9 percent of them care about what they’re doing. They’re doing the job because they want to do the job not because they want to get rich.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) thanked Bell for his “unwavering support for our community and for over 20 years of being a great friend.”
