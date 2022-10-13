Nostalgia has become its own genre in Hollywood. No one knows that better than 46-year-old producer Brian Volk-Weiss.
Born in Flushing and growing up in Forest Hills, Volk-Weiss is like the kid in all of us who didn’t grow up. The longtime producer and director made the recent hit Netflix documentary series “The Toys That Made Us” and “The Movies That Made Us.”
He spoke to the Chronicle at last weekend’s Comic Con. Asked what it was like growing up in Queens, he said, “I got nothing but memories.” He jovially talks about the comic book store Nick’s on Austin Street and the Midway on Queens Boulevard. He tells the story of another movie theater in the borough where he remembers “my grandfather at the front of the line when ‘Return of the Jedi’ came out.”
Volk-Weiss started out in the industry as a manager for comedians. “Every producer has a different story. It’s the opposite of being a doctor or a lawyer.” He then got involved in producing standup comedy specials. Among the notable names he produced shows for are Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan.
Just like actors sometimes deal with typecasting, Volk-Weiss was seen as the comedy guy in Hollywood. He said it took him seven years to get “The Toys That Made Us” greenlit. “People would be like, ‘Why is the comedy guy trying to do a show about Transformers and Barbie?’” he said.
When a friend of his became the head of the unscripted department of Netflix and came to him for potential series to be produced, Volk-Weiss submitted his idea for “The Toys That Made Us.” He would have to wait no longer and it finally got made.
The series interviewed and told the stories of some of the most influential and successful toys and action figures in history. It looked at toys and merchandise from “Star Wars,” Barbie and Transformers. A spinoff show, “The Movies That Made Us,” had the same concept but looked at the some of the important movies in the ’80s and ’90s.
As for why nostalgia seems to be stronger than ever with audiences now, Volk-Weiss has some theories. “If you’re 45 years old in the ’60s you can’t see what was going on in the ’30s. Movies would leave theaters and never come back again. Commercials you loved you couldn’t watch on YouTube.
His newest foray into documentary is “Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons.” The show had its premiere on Oct. 5 on Vice TV.
“The Simpsons” is the longest-running animated sitcom on TV and doesn’t look to be losing any steam. “Icons Unearthed” interviews the people behind the scenes and delves deep into the culture, making of and backstage happenings of the Fox TV show.
Volk-Weiss believed it comes down to two reasons for why the show has sustained itself in pop-culture Americana.
“It’s about a family. There is no human on the planet that cannot relate to family,” he said as the first reason. “Why do people buy Lamborghinis? If you have a certain amount of money, you can buy anything you want. It’s the best and it costs the most. That’s what ‘The Simpsons’ is.”
He goes on to say that the series finale of the show, whenever it happens, could be “the most watched event in human history.”
You can see episodes of “Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons” every Wednesday on Vice TV at 10 p.m.
