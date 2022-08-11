City, state and federal officials are asking city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez to apply for federal infrastructure money to calm traffic along a 14-block section of 69th Avenue in Forest Hills.
A letter to Rodriguez dated July 27 requests that the city apply for funds from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program established last November to pay for four-way stop signs, speed bumps, crosswalks and other measures between Burns Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
It is signed by Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Community Board 6 Chair Heather Beers-Dimitriadis and CB 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio.
“Our constituents in this area include seniors, young families, small business owners, school faculty and employees and residents going about their daily lives and activities,” the group said in a joint statement accompanying the letter in a press release. “It’s not a thruway — it’s a highly residential neighborhood and we need to make sure drivers treat it as such, and thank DOT for its consideration of this request.”
The impetus, says the letter, was a head-on collision on July 20 involving a bus and an SUV between Fleet and Groton streets.
“This was particularly disturbing given the residential nature of the area, which is also home to numerous small businesses, many of which serve young students, and as the area lies within the vicinity of two local elementary schools,” the letter states.
The missive continues that upon receiving complaints, staff conducted an on-site visit and found “a general lack of traffic controls” on 69th Avenue, as well as a blind curve where the road narrows as it intersects with Dartmouth Street. This also is the section of 69th Avenue where the Q23 bus line runs. The intersection of 69th and Fleet Street already has a four-way stop setup.
“In addition to being home to local families, small businesses, and schools, this area also provides street parking to residents and visitors alike,” the letter continues. “Those who park in these neighborhoods should not have to worry about navigating around speeding vehicles when going on foot to their destinations.”
A DOT spokesman confirmed receipt of the letter in an email to the Chronicle.
“We take these concerns seriously and are studying 69th Avenue and Groton Street for possible traffic controls, mainly an All Way Stop,” the email states.
City statistics state there has not been a fatality on 69th between Dartmouth Street and Metropolitan Avenue since 2009. The intersections of 69th and Groton and Fleet streets each saw six traffic injuries total in that same time period.
