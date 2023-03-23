Much has been spoken and written about changes that the Long Island Rail Road was forced to make on the fly in the last two weeks when its new Grand Central Madison schedules threw morning commutes into mayhem.
But elected officials this week told the Chronicle that fixes to service at Forest Hills and Kew Gardens amended not only the mid-March schedules, but some changes made back in the fall that eliminated, among other things, service between the two stations.
Service to and from the two stations was the subject of a Feb. 24 letter to interim Long Island Rail Road President Catherine Rinaldi signed by U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
In a statement issued by Hevesi’s office last week, the group thanked the LIRR for making certain adjustments “in order to account for concerns of commuters who utilize the LIRR stations at Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.”
The cuts included elimination of early-morning train service from Kew Gardens to Penn Station; elimination of late-afternoon service from Penn Station to Forest Hills; elimination of late-night service from Penn Station to Forest Hills and Kew Gardens as well as the aforementioned elimination of all service between Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.
“We have maintained continuous contact with LIRR to keep concerns on their radar, and to LIRR’s credit, agency leadership and staff have been incredibly helpful and responsive,” Hevesi said in the statement. ”These restorations in service will relieve huge burdens on commuters, and we’re hopeful that additional restorations will follow.”
Meng also thanked the agency, and also expressed hope that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority isn’t finished.
“LIRR customers deserve convenient service, especially when commuting to and from work, and we’re hopeful that even more restorations will be made soon.”
Comrie, who chairs the Senate committee that oversees the MTA, said that with the adjustments, the new Grand Central service is a benefit to all riders.
“With the rollout of the long anticipated Grand Central Madison, commuters now have options when travelling into the Central Business District and it is important that we continue to work together to improve service for Queens residents,” he said.
“I am glad the LIRR listened to our communities and made necessary changes to ease travel for the commuters of Forest Hills and Kew Gardens,” Schulman said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the LIRR accountable to our constituents.”
