Parents and elected officials gathered outside of PS 203 in Bayside on Friday to further protest Mayor de Blasio’s elimination of Gifted and Talented education, calling it “half-baked” and lazy and pushing for expansion and improvement of the program.
“Meaningful parent engagement is vital,” said Cathy Grodsky, president of the District 26 PTA Presidents’ Council. “Looking forward, parents must have an active say in the future of accelerated education in the city.”
The press conference was hosted by City Council Democratic nominees Sandra Ung and Linda Lee.
“One-size-fits-all isn’t fair to students, nor will it do anything to improve educational outcomes,” said Lee, Democratic candidate for District 23.
They were joined by Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), Assemblymembers Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), a representative from the office of Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Queens) and Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing).
The elected officials also criticized the lack of public engagement.
“Once again, the mayor made a major announcement on a Friday afternoon of a three-day weekend. While this Mayor has one foot out the door, it is a clearer signal than ever that this is a half-baked plan that should never be served,” Stavisky said. “Mayor de Blasio would rather go it alone than do the hard work of including parents, teachers, elected officials and the community to create a more equitable system,” she said.
Jie Liu, of Bayside, has a son in third grade at 30th Avenue School in Astoria, which offers a citywide Gifted and Talented program. When she heard the mayor’s announcement, she said she was shocked and wished she had received more information from the school administration about the news.
“If they cut the G&T program, where is my little one going?” said Liu, who planned on sending her preschool-aged daughter to the same school. “That’s the problem for me,” she said.
She wishes the Gifted and Talented program focused more on reading, she said, but nonetheless, she appreciated that its lessons “go deeper” and provide enrichment assignments.
The officials echoed Liu’s praises of the program.
“Gifted and talented curriculums have provided students with crucial challenges that help them reach their full potential in the classroom,” said Meng. “Phasing out this program is a mistake.”
Liu, chairperson of the Senate’s Committee on New York City Education and an alumnus of PS 203 himself, recalled accelerated learning programs existing even back then and called the mayor’s plan a “political statement, not anything resembling policy.”
De Blasio, whose term ends in January, says Gifted and Talented programming will be replaced with “Brilliant NYC,” an accelerated learning plan given in classes with students of all levels. Many at Friday’s event pointed to mayoral hopeful Eric Adams’ commitment to keeping the Gifted and Talented programs in schools.
Grodenchik said the program is popular in eastern Queens for a reason. “It provides a suitable environment for extraordinary students,” he said. He called the mayor’s plan “dead on arrival,” assuring parents that it would not last. “This plan is going to be killed, I can guarantee you that,” he said.
