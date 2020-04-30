Police are looking for a man who was making racist statements toward an Asian woman before breaking her phone in Rego Park last Sunday.
The man made COVID-19 related anti-Asian statements toward the 36-year-old female victim in the vicinity of Wetherole Street and 66th Avenue, according to police.
When the woman tried to use her cell phone to take a photo of the man, he slapped it out of her hand. The phone fell to the pavement and shattered.
The individual fled the scene on foot westbound on Wetherole Street.
He is described as a white male with a salt-and-pepper beard and mustache; last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a white hooded sweater, white sweatpants and white sneakers.
The victim told the Daily News she was walking home with her wife and wearing a mask when they passed the man and a woman, who weren’t wearing masks.
On a narrow walkway, the man started screaming after the women stepped aside for him to pass, reportedly shouting, “You stupid b---h c--t. You’re the ones that brought the virus here.”
The victim asked what his problem was and he pulled items from their cart and threw them into the street. When she tried taking a photo of him, he broke her phone.
Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle that this is the second time the issue has happened in the neighborhood “but we haven’t really seen a lot of it here.”
The commander added, “I would like to see none of them, obviously. Two is two too many as it is.”
In March, a man screamed at an Asian man and his son on Queens Boulevard. The man turned himself in when he saw pictures of himself in the media.
Cappelmann said he hopes there will be a quick arrest when someone recognizes the new suspect’s photo. The Hate Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation.
He said the fact there have been two harassment incidents against Asians is “extremely alarming and problematic because we do have a very diverse neighborhood and usually a tranquil place.”
