The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in a robbery at a Rego Park drug store on Oct. 24.
Police said two men entered the Top Choice Pharmacy at 97-06 Queens Blvd. at about 2:45 p.m. They went behind the counter and grabbed a 60-year-old employee by the neck, threatening him with a can of pepper spray.
They then took a bottle of promethazine, a medication that can be used as a sedative or to control pain, nausea or some allergies. Police said the two fled on foot along 64th Road in the direction of Saunders Street.
No injuries were reported.
Both men were described as being between 18 and 20 years old. One had a medium complexion and wore all dark clothing. the second had a light complexion and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
