Police in the 112th Precinct and Transit District 20 are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating three men wanted for attacking an F train passenger in an attempted robbery on May 12.
The NYPD said the attack took place at 7:47 p.m. as the Manhattan-bound train was approaching the 71st/Continental Avenue station, when three men approached the victim, 34, who was seated on the train.
They began to punch the man repeatedly while trying unsuccessfully to take his book bag and rifle through his pockets. They fled once the train pulled into the station. A video of the suspects can be seen at qchron.com.
All three suspects are described as having light complexions and medium builds. One was wearing a gray T-shirt, dark-colored pants and brown work boots. The second was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and gray-and-white sneakers. The third was dressed in a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, black-and-white sneers and a green camouflage baseball cap.
Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
