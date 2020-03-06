Police are searching for a man who committed a stabbing Maspeth in February.
The suspect stabbed a 26-year-old man in the abdomen multiple times and slashed him on the left side of the face with an unknown cutting instrument outside Live Maspeth, located at 59-60 55 Road, at approximately 3:50 a.m. Feb. 17 according to police.
The individual fled in an unknown direction. The victim sustained stab wounds and lacerations in the assault and was removed in stable condition by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
