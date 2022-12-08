The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery will host “Maple Graves at Maple Grove: A Poetry Reading,” featuring poet and author David Mills at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Mills is the author of “Boneyarn,” a 2021 book of poems about the old Manhattan slave cemetery. Subjects being honored by Mills will include Victoria Earle Matthews (1861-1907), who was born a slave and went on to become an author, newspaperwoman and activist; and George Washington Johnson (1846-1914), who also was born a slave and became the first African-American singing star of phonograph records. Both are buried at Maple Grove. The event will take place at The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery at 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd.
Seating is limited and admission is free for all who RSVP by calling (347) 878-6613. Parking is free and the building is handicapped accessible.
Sponsors include the Queens Council on the Arts, the city Department of Cultural Affairs, Maple Grove Cemetery and the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
