Police in the NYPD’s 104th Precinct are seeking two men for allegedly beating a third man with a metal pipe on Nov. 1.

According to the precinct’s Twitter page the attack took place at about 3 a.m. at the corner of Melvina Place and 56th Drive in Maspeth after the two men started a verbal argument with the victim, who police allege was punched as well as struck with the pipe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

