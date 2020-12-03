As chairman of the City Council’s Committee on the Environment, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) long has been an advocate of getting travelers out of cars wherever feasible.
And with the city considering a pilot program for a shared scooter service much akin to Citi Bike, Constantinides was at the Astoria Houses on Tuesday hoping to build support.
The councilman was outside the complex’s community center with representatives of Lime Electric Scooter Rentals, which will vie for the pilot program contract, offering passersby a chance to ride the scooters, which operate with a kick-start and a twist of a hand throttle.
“We need new forms of transportation,” said Constatinides, who previously hosted a similar demonstration with Bird, another scooter operator. He said that is particularly true now in the time of Covid-19, when people may not want to be as close as can be required on subways and buses.
Representatives of Lime said their scooters do not require a dock, such as Citi Bike does, though the program would operate on the same principal. They said people can open an online account on their phones for as little as $3. The councilman said affordability was one reason he chose the Astoria Houses for the demonstration.
“It’s low-cost transportation,” he said.
Claudia Coger, president of the Astoria Houses Tenant Association, watched the demonstrations and said some sort of program would be beneficial for her residents.
“Especially for children going to school,” Coger said. “The closest subway is 10 blocks away. The buses stop right here, but they’re few and far between.”
A spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Transportation said a new local law requires the DOT to launch an e-scooter share pilot program.
“In October, the agency issued a Request for Expressions of Interest to e-scooter companies interested in participating in the program, as well as a companion RFEI to companies that provide e-scooter share oversight services,” she said in an email.
The DOT will be reviewing these submissions over the coming months.
Astoria Houses resident Harry Scott enjoyed his brief trip.
“It’s dope,” he said. “It starts out a little slow but it picks up. I might buy one of these.”
Yarah Shabana, visiting from the nearby Jacob A. Riis neighborhood settlement, also was sold.
“It’s totally cool,” she said. “I would definitely rent one.”
Phil Jones, Lime’s senior director for government relations, said unlike Citi Bike, their fleet does not need docking bays. Those with accounts can log in with their PINs and get a map directing them to the nearest available scooter. The vehicles also can be reserved by phone.
Jones said while scooters can be left at the rider’s destination, theft is very rare.
“You can carry a bike away,” said a Lime representative. “You can’t start our scooters without a PIN, and they’re not easy to hack.”
Jones also said Lime would go to great lengths to educate its riders on traffic safety in the city. A spokesman for AAA said the group is not taking a position on scooters.
