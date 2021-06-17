City Planning officials have been on a grand tour of Queens community boards in the last month seeking support for plans that would greatly reduce the costs and red tape for people looking to open gyms, health spas, martial arts dojos and other so-called physical culture establishments.
Some members of Community Board 5 on June 9 expressed some serious reservations, particularly about changes that would let some businesses avoid board approval for a special permit to operate.
Particularly massage therapy businesses.
Joy Chen of the Department of City Planning said that city’s aim is to reconfigure rules put in place more than 40 years ago when “massage” businesses had a much less savory reputation.
“The purpose is to reduce barriers for businesses that provide health-related amenities to communities,” Chen said. “Right now, a [Board of Standards and Appeals] special permit is required. A permit is costly in both time and money. And you’re not allowed to open on some streets where other amenities are allowed.”
In the 1970s, the regulations — including a criminal background check from the Department of Investigation — were put in place in a direct effort to stop massage parlors that specialized in prostitution.
“At the time this permit was created, New York City did not have a wide range of commercial gyms and various activities that we are now very familiar with,” she said. “It was never considered that hundreds of legitimate commercial businesses such as gyms, pilates and yoga studios, rock-climbing gyms and indoor cycling studios would have to get special permission or special permits to operate.
“Things have changed in the last 40 years. It places a significant burden on small businesses related to health and fitness.”
Board member Walter Sanchez and others said the community long has had problems with less-reputable operations.
Sanchez said while in the past, people could see why it would be an inconvenience for a business such as a national chain gym, it also has its advantages for residents.
“My understanding was that it was there because there was a proliferation of places that were not really as legitimate as you would think,” he said. “And it was a way that they had to come before us. They weren’t happening as much when they had to appear.”
Board member Patrick Trinchese expressed concern that massage therapy businesses would, under the new proposal, be treated like medical offices such as doctors and dentists, and be permitted in residential neighborhoods, rather than the commercial zones where they are limited today.
Chen said much has changed there as well.
“If you wanted to operate as a massage therapist you would have to demonstrate that you are licensed, a license through the state Department of Education,” she said.
While Chen said the city shares residents’ enforcement concerns, she didn’t exactly inspire confidence when she said all it would take would be complaints to the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement and the Department of Buildings.
Trinchese said the board has been trying to close one or more establishments for years.
“It is nearly impossible to get those people out whether they are licensed or not,” he said. “I have no faith in the mayor’s position on this. I think this is a terrible idea.”
