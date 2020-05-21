It took until early Thursday morning, but the city's Panel for Educational Policy approved temporary co-locations for Success Academy charter middle schools beginning in September at IS 238-Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis and Brian Piccolo MS 53 in the Rockaways.
The final vote was cast at 1:01 a.m. after seven hours and scores of speakers including students from both Success schools in Queens, MS 53 and the Village Academy, which also shares MS 53 with an existing Success elementary school.
The co-location at IS 238 is for one school year; and just prior to voting for it, the PEP voted to establish a District 75 school for students with special needs in the building effective September 2021, meaning Success will be legally required to vacate the building then.
The MS 53 co-location is for two school years.
“This is a win for our Queens kids and families, but it is also a larger win for parents’ right to choose a school that’s best for their child,” said Eva Moskowitz, founder and CEO of Success Academy, in a statement sent out Thursday morning. “Our families are public school parents and they have the right to be educated in under-utilized public buildings. It is a simple matter of social justice.”
UPDATE
This story has been updated to include a quote from Eva Moskowitz.
