A 74-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a motorcycle while he was crossing Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park.
According to the NYPD, the victim, whose name had not been disclosed as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday, was struck at the intersection of Woodhaven and 62nd Road in the 112th Precinct.
The preliminary police investigation determined that a 22-year-old rider was operating a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Woodhaven Boulevard at about 5:10 p.m. when the collision occurred.
First responders found the pedestrian suffering severe trauma to his head and body. EMS personnel transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle remained on the scene and also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was reported to be in stable condition.
The case is being handled by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.