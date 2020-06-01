Crowds rallied in Jackson Heights over the weekend to protest the killing of George Floyd by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
On Saturday, protesters were at Diversity Plaza and the 115th Precinct, with many taking a knee in front of the police station.
“No more violence,” state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) tweeted last Saturday. “We deserve a police force that acts with empathy. And we deserve a police force that is held accountable for racist behavior.”
Last night, a vigil was held at Travers Park with people reading names of those who were killed for “living while black.” Those gathered held out their arms to keep a safe distance, still mindful of the coronavirus crisis.
Protests in Queens were peaceful compared to many others around the city and country. In Manhattan, police vehicles were torched and stores were looted, and physical confrontations broke out between residents and police both there and in Brooklyn.
Gianaris, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Assembywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) announced they would no longer accept campaign money from law enforcement groups.
