The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting artists to submit proposals for a $25,000 grant to create a temporary outdoor sculpture for Highland Park, which straddles the Brookyn-Queens border.
The deadline to submit a proposal is Dec. 18. The selected artwork will be displayed in the Brooklyn side of the park beginning in summer 2023 and will be on display for up to a year. Applications are available online at nycgovparks.org.
This award is open to New York City-based artists who have specialized training in their field; who are at an early stage in their career; and who have created a modest independent body of work.
Artists are encouraged to visit the designated areas in Highland Park before submitting a proposal.
Proposals will be judged according to artistic and creative merit, response to the surrounding community and suitability to the site. Parks will host a virtual grant information session Nov. 15. Award recipients will be announced in January 2023. Previously exhibited sculptures will not be accepted.’
