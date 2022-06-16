Students from schools across the borough recently spoke out against hate through a public art installation in Flushing Meadows Corona Park: They painted a series of benches along New York Avenue by the entrance to the Pitch and Putt Golf Course with social justice slogans and bright colors.
At top, a student from the Lorraine Tuzzo Juniper Valley Elementary School kicks back with a book on the bench he and his peers painted. Below that is another bench decorated by students at Osmond A. Church School in South Ozone Park. Above, one class from the Riverview School in Maspeth pose with their bench.
The project is part of a citywide initiative called “Benchmarks: Youth Setting the Standard for Social Change,” organized by the Center for Educational Innovation, Queens, a nonprofit group that believes that education is key to the advancement of civil rights.
— Sophie Krichevsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.