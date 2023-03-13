Panel picks buses for LaGuardia mass transit access

The panel appointed by Gov. Hochul to study 14 mass transit options to and from LaGuardia Airport is recommending massive upgrades to existing bus service to speed up travel between the airport and Midtown Manhattan.
The three-person panel set up by Gov. Hochul in November 2021 is recommending improved service on the Q70 bus line and establishment of a new shuttle bus service from the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard terminus of the N/W subway line to the airport.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a press release on Monday that the panel sees such a plan as carrying “equivalent ridership” to the former Mets-Willets Point-to-LaGuardia AirTrain project proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The Chronicle has not yet reviewed the full report.
“New Yorkers deserve world-class transportation to world-class airports,” Hochul said in a press release from her office. “Shortly after taking office, I asked the Port Authority to thoroughly examine mass transit solutions for LaGuardia Airport that would reduce car traffic and increase connectivity, while meeting the demand of our customers. I am grateful to the expert panel, the technical consultants, and the Port Authority for providing a clear, cost-effective path forward with an emissions-free transit solution for customers.
“I accept the recommendations of this report, and I look forward to its immediate implementation by the Port Authority in close coordination with our partners at the MTA, in the City of New York and the federal government.”
The panel rejected proposals for light rail and subway line extensions as problematic from cost or engineering perspectives, and sometimes both.
Borough President Donovan Richards praised the end of the AirTrain, but wants Hochul and the PA to remain open to multiple options.
“Governor Hochul and the Port Authority are correct in their move to scrap the LaGuardia AirTrain once and for all,” Richards said in a press release. “It has been clear that the proposed line was both fiscally dubious and insufficiently beneficial to the communities surrounding the airport, which are in serious need of more pressing infrastructure improvements. However, there are several other solutions in terms of connecting our city to its newly reimagined airport that are far more practical and worthy of being explored.”
Richards still wants planners to consider ferry service, the establishment of a Bus Rapid Transit system between the Jackson Heights transportation hub and the airport and the potential extension of the N/W subway line.
The group Sensible Ways to LGA, which includes the Ditmars Boulevard Block Association, Guardians of Flushing Bay, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and others, had opposed the initial AirTrain proposal.
“We appreciate and support the Port Authority and its expert panel advancing airport transit improvements with a high ridership bang for the buck that will be quick to implement,” said the coalition in an email on Monday.
“Ridership on the Q70 bus route to the airport was growing rapidly prior to the onset of Covid,” the statement added. “Further improvements on that route, and the new Astoria airport bus line will provide real transit access improvements to travelers and the airport workforce without a lengthy or overly costly construction process.”
