New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 19F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.