Detectives in the NYPD’s 104th Precinct are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man pictured above for a package theft that took place on Tuesday, June 8.
Police said the theft took place at 11:33 a.m. when he removed a package from the front steps of a home in Rigdewood.
Anyone who might have information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the 104th Precinct’s Detective Squad at (718) 386-2723.
